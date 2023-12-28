GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Day 3 of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic left just one Knoxville-area team in contention for the championship, while other Northeast Tennessee schools moved closer to a sixth-place finish.

Knoxville Catholic met its match in TSSAA Class 4A runner-up, Bartlett, on Thursday evening. The Lady Panthers snuck away with a 55-52 victory over the Lady Irish, despite Sydney Mains’ game-best 26 points.

Bartlett will battled The Marist School (Ga.) in Friday’s 9 p.m. semifinal after the War Eagles snatched a 47-43 win away from George Rogers Clark (KY).

Knox Webb made no mistake in punching its ticket to the semifinals, as the Spartans crushed Mercy Academy (KY), 68-37.

Webb will matchup with Jackson Southside (TN) in the 7 p.m. semifinal on Friday. The Lady Hawks dispatched Cocke County, 48-36, in the quarterfinals.

In local action, Daniel Boone picked up its first win of the tournament over South Greene, 76-67. The Lady Blazers will meet North Greene in a sixth-place elimination game, as the Lady Huskies topped Chuckey-Doak on Thursday, 69-42.

Hannah Miller chalked up 23 points for North Greene in the victory.

Homestanding Greeneville was quickly back on the court Thursday morning, but fell to a solid Bearden squad, 70-35.

Oak Ridge also got back to its winning ways with a convincing victory over West Greene, 64-40.