KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After more than a decade as an assistant coach, Dobyns-Bennett’s own Tony Weaver has been appointed head coach of the boy’s soccer program for the 2024 season.

Weaver has been serving on the coaching staff since the 2011 season, in addition to serving as the girl’s soccer head coach since 2019. In his five seasons at the helm of the girl’s program, he turned in a 61-34-2 record.

Weaver took the team to the region tournament in five-consecutive seasons and returned the Lady Tribe to the state tournament this fall for the first time since 2014.

“We are very excited to name Coach Weaver our new boys soccer head coach,” D-B Athletic Director Frankie DeBusk said in a release. “You won’t find a better individual or mentor for student-athletes. Tony has done a great job with our girls program and we are excited for him to get started.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named the head coach of the Dobyns-Bennett Soccer program,” Weaver added in a statement. “This school means a great deal to me and is a big part of who I am today. I would like to thank Kingsport City Schools, Dr. Brian Tate, Dr. Kyle Loudermilk, and Coach Frankie DeBusk for allowing me to fulfill my calling of not only teaching in the best school system in the state but coaching there as well. Being a Dobyns-Bennett alumni and having played soccer here makes it extremely fulfilling to be able to give back to a school who has given me so much.”

Weaver is a 1985 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett, where he helped claim two state soccer championships in 1984 and 1985. He also competed as a track and field athlete during his time with the Tribe.