MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hampton girl’s basketball saw its run at a state title come to an end at Middle Tennessee State on Friday afternoon. The Lady Bulldogs battled, but fell to undefeated Wayne County in the Class 1A semifinals, 61-39.

Hampton trailed by just four points at halftime (26-22) and eight points (42-34) after three quarters. However, the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 19-5 in the final frame, sealing their 36th victory of the season.

The Carter County squad was led by Macy Henry’s 12 points, while Taylor Berry scored eleven points in the loss. Senior Linsey Jenkins added six points, six rebounds and three steals,

Blair Baugus paced Wayne County with 25 points and eleven rebounds in the win.

Hampton finishes the 2022-23 season with a record of 31-3.