JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Last year- baseball teams were only able to play a handful of games before Covid-19 stopped their season. Other spring sports, like tennis, men's soccer and softball weren't able to play at all and those in track and field weren't able to compete.

"We had already been practicing since like September and all that hard work just went down the drain," said Science Hill junior tennis player, Micah Richardson. "It was just a very disheartening experience but it makes me want this even more."