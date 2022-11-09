(WJHL) — The ink was flowing around the Tri-Cities on Wednesday afternoon as local student-athletes selected where they will continue their careers at the college level.
Daniel Boone
Audrey Moorhouse – Johnson University
Science Hill
Marli Cevallos – North Greenville University
Dobyns-Bennett
Ethan Wellman – Cross Country/Track – Milligan University
Turner Stout – King University
Tennessee High
Ashley Worley – Softball – Tusculum
Rylee Fields – Softball – Johnson University
McKinley Swift – Girls Soccer – King University