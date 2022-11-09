(WJHL) — The ink was flowing around the Tri-Cities on Wednesday afternoon as local student-athletes selected where they will continue their careers at the college level.

Daniel Boone

Audrey Moorhouse – Johnson University

Science Hill

Marli Cevallos – North Greenville University

Dobyns-Bennett

Ethan Wellman – Cross Country/Track – Milligan University

Turner Stout – King University

Tennessee High

Ashley Worley – Softball – Tusculum

Rylee Fields – Softball – Johnson University

McKinley Swift – Girls Soccer – King University