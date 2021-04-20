WATCH: Monday’s prep baseball/softball highlights

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Monday’s games and watch the highlights in the clip above!

BASEBALL
Science Hill beats Tennessee High, 6-5
The Hilltoppers remain unbeaten in Big 7 Conference play, beating their Bristol rivals. They grabbed a 5-1 lead but the Vikings bats roughed up star Cole Torbett there in the 4th inning, scoring three to make it a 5-4 game but Science Hill hung on.

University High beats North Greene, 2-1
The Jr. Bucs rode Kaleb Meredith all basketball season, and have been doing the same this spring in baseball. The Tennessee commit pitched a complete game: 7 IP, 9 K’s, 1 R (0 ER), 3 H, 100 pitches. He also went 2-4 at the plate, hustling out an infield single in the 6th which advanced lead runner Carter Morelock, keeping the sacrifice fly in tact, which Will Joyner converted in the next at-bat. Meredith has a stunning sub-one ERA on the season, sitting at 0.83 with 49 strikeouts on the mound. At the plate, he has a .425 batting average with 22 RBI and 20 runs scored. These two squads run it back in Baileyton on Tuesday.

Elizabethton beats Sullivan East, 7-3
The Cyclones are in 1st place in the Three Rivers Conference and stay there with this win, getting to a 10-1 conference record and 14-5 overall. Elizabethton made the state tournament two years ago, and figured to have a chance last year before the season was canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryson Rollins and company could get another shot this year. East sits firmly in 4th place, needing to make up ground with just a few weeks left in the regular season.

SOFTBALL
David Crockett beats Sullivan East, 10-3
Katie Botts had a strong start in the circle, throwing a couple strikeouts early in this one before the Lady Pioneer bats woke up, starting with an infield RBI single from Mackenzie Baldwin to score Avery Hope. Crockett adds a nonconference win, improving to 23-4 on the year and 8-0 in the Big 7 as they continue to impress. East entered the week 2nd in the Three Rivers behind Elizabethton, just one game back.

