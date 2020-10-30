WATCH: Jaden Keller’s interview with News Channel 11 Sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – During Thursday night’s Prep Football Preview, presented by Friendship Ford, Tennessee High School football star Jaden Keller joined the show for a live interview.
The senior wide receiver/defensive back discussed his commitment to Virginia Tech, which he announced in a video on his Twitter page. He talked about what made him choose the Hokies, and described the special relationship he has with head coach Mike Mays and all the Vikings coaches.
Watch the full interview with the News Channel 11 Sports team.