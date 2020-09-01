VOTE NOW: Week 2 Play of the Week

(WJHL) — It’s time to reveal the candidates for this week’s Play of the Week!

Watch the plays in the video above and vote in the poll below.

Play #1: Greeneville running back Mason Gudger nearly gets taken down but finishes the play by putting six on the board

Play #2: Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes connect for a 97-yard touchdown for Elizabethton

Play #3: Science Hill’s Jaxon Diamond threads the needle to find Amare Redd in the corner of the endzone.

Voting is open through 6 p.m. Thursday. There is a limit of one vote per hour.

(App users: Click here to vote)