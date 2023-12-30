GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three teams from the state of Tennessee had a chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic championship on Friday night – but only one was successful.

Jackson Southside (TN) slowed down the pace in the first semifinal, squeezing the life out of Knox Webb, 43-32.

In the nightcap, The Marist School (Ga.) squeaked past a tough Bartlett (TN) bunch, 57-54.

Jackson Southside (TN) will matchup with The Marist School (Ga.) in the title game at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening.

North Greene remained alive for a shot at sixth place after taking down Daniel Boone on Friday afternoon, 45-42. The Lady Huskies will face Bearden (TN) at 12:30 in the Sixth Place game.

OTHER AJ BANK LADIES’ CLASSIC SCORES:

Greeneville 60, Morristown West 51

Elizabethton 67, West Greene 27

South Greene 65, Chuckey-Doak 62

Upperman 72, South Greene 46