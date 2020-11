GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Both the Tusculum men and women basketball teams chalked up home victories over UVA-Wise Tuesday night with the Pioneer men winning 109-96 and the women coming out on top 79-68.

Tusculum junior guard Trenton Gibson scored a career-high 31 points and tied the program record with 19 made free throws. Senior guard James West IV chalked up 21 points, while sophomore forward Joshua Scott recorded 13 points and 11 boards. Sophomore forward Justin Mitchell also chipped in 13 points.