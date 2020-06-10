Virginia releases youth sports guidelines, VHSL prepares for schools reopening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement that schools in Virginia will enter “phase two” of reopening, the Virginia High School League says it is making preparations for the reopening.

In a news release Tuesday, the VHSL said its staff “will begin the process to align (Northam’s) Phase II & III Plan with the work the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) has already done, then share those guidelines with the Executive Committee.”

Those guidelines will then be provided to school divisions as local school officials develop plans for reopening.

“Once we review the documents provided by the Governor to reopen schools, we will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align with his plans,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “It is important to say that these guidelines must also align with local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans under Phase II & III.”

“Before entering Phase II or III, the public health commissioner has ordered that every public and private school in Virginia will be required to submit to the VDOE a plan outlining their strategies for mitigating public health risk of COVID-19 and comply with CDC and VDH recommendations,” Haun added. “There is still work to be done before these guidelines can be put in place to reopen athletic activities.”

Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer Tuesday outlined requirements for youth sports to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s applying common sense,” Mercer said at the Governor’s COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday. “Incidental versus accidental contact and shared equipment, that’s really what we need to be thinking about when our kids are back out playing sports.”

One of the sports in the Commonwealth that missed out on the start of its season was baseball. Players can now, under Phase II guidelines, practice the sport.

“Baseball – when I was growing up, we all shared a helmet, we all shared baseball bats, that’s not common protocol now, you have your own bat, you have your own helmet,” Mercer continued. “There’s not shared equipment in baseball, certainly there is some incidental contact that we recognize.”

Some mandatory requirements for recreational sports set forth by the state include:

— Posting signage that says nobody with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms, or who has had exposure to a positive case in the prior 14 days may enter the premises.

— Posting signage to remind people to be cognizant of social distancing.

— Indoor and outdoor recreational sports may occur if 10 feet of social distancing is maintainable by all instructors, participants and spectators. This applies during practice and competition.

— Outdoor sports cannot exceed 50 people per field.

— In youth sports, spectators may not be present except for parents, guardians, or caretakers and children in their care.

— Participants in outdoor youth recreational sports are not limited to the 50 person limit.

— All shared items must be disinfected between each use as is practical.

For more information on Phase II reopening guidelines for the Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.