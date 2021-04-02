Virginia Kickoff: Holston wins first outright district crown since 1984

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – The final week of the high school football regular season means district titles are on the line in Southwest Virginia. The Hogoheegee District has an unfamiliar school taking the top spot.

With a 35-0 win over Chilhowie on Friday night, Holston has won the outright district title for the first time since 1984. A talented Cavs squad led by electric quarterback Quaheim Brooks has made history in Damascus.

In front of their home crowd, an increased crowd after the governor allowed more fans to attend outdoor high school sporting events, the Cavs ran a shutout for their fifth straight win (5-1) to close the regular season.

Their only loss came to Grayson Co. in the first week of the season, but followed that up with a big comeback win over Patrick Henry, the defending Region C champs, to get in the driver’s seat in the district.

Just because it’s a nonconference game doesn’t mean the stakes aren’t high! A Wise Co. showdown between Union and Eastside brought the same competitiveness you’d expect to see in a regular season finale. Check out the highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Av007VzFZa — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 3, 2021

Over in Wise Co., Union and Eastside met for a nonconference matchup that still brought the intensity of a county rivalry.

After two Union touchdowns in the 1st half, the Spartans reached the scoreboard on a touchdown pass from Will Stansberry to Jordan Gray on the first drive of the 3rd quarter to make it 14-6.

On the following drive, the Bears pounced right back with a 48-yard touchdown from sophomore Peyton Honeycutt to take a 21-6 lead.

ENERGIZED IN ERWIN: Plenty of juice and enthusiasm between @castlewoodlive and @twpioneerslive. Catch the highlights tonight on @WJHL11! pic.twitter.com/qCkpkjmRHQ — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) April 3, 2021

The only conference matchup came in the Cumberland District between Castlewood and Thomas Walker, with Castlewood grabbing the 51-12 road win. The Blue Devils improve to 5-1 on the season, snagging 2nd place behind J.I. Burston and securing a home playoff game.