Virginia Kickoff: Gate City beats Lee in battle of winless Mountain 7 teams

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon took care of business in the Mountain 7 here in the high school football regular season. But the rest of the conference still has games to play!

Gate City (0-5, 0-5 M7) and Lee High (0-5, 0-4 M7) both sit at the bottom of the conference and faced off Saturday afternoon. One of them had to drop the “0” from their record.

Gate City and Lee High faced off earlier this afternoon, both sitting at 0-5, both with that extra motivation to notch the first digit in the win column. The Blue Devils grabbed the 47-13 road win, check out highlights tonight on @WJHL11! @bluedevilslive @leegeneralslive pic.twitter.com/qdmcg8aM4M — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 3, 2021

The Gate City Blue Devils came out with the 47-13 road win behind a big day from quarterback Luke Reed, which included a 35-yard bomb to Isaac Vincent for a 2nd quarter touchdown to take control with a 20-0 lead.

Lee High got some offense going in the second half, but not enough as the Generals drop their 22nd straight game.

