Virginia Kickoff – Abingdon, Lebanon, Patrick Henry pick up snowy wins in regular season finale

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The final week of the regular season is already here for high school football in Southwest Virginia. Check out highlights of the games above!

Abingdon finishes a perfect regular season with a 6-0 record, grabbing a shutout win over John Battle 35-0.

The snow started falling in the 2nd quarter at Lebanon, when the Pioneers found the endzone twice in the quarter to take the lead and get the 32-13 win over Marion.

Patrick Henry continued its strong season with a hot start against Northwood, with a long touchdown by Conner Beeson fueling the Rebels to a 30-13 win.

