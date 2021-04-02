Virginia Kickoff – Abingdon, Lebanon, Patrick Henry pick up snowy wins in regular season finale

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The final week of the regular season is already here for high school football in Southwest Virginia. Check out highlights of the games above!

It’s a little snowy here at John battle for some football on Thursday night as they take on Abingdon! @WJHL11 @stormteam11 Abingdon leads the Trojans 21-0. pic.twitter.com/qB00vMcuki — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) April 2, 2021

Abingdon finishes a perfect regular season with a 6-0 record, grabbing a shutout win over John Battle 35-0.

A Thursday night high school football game on April 1st… IN THE SNOW! You can’t make this stuff up! Marion taking on Lebanon tonight, check out highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @MSHSHurricanes @LHS_Pioneers pic.twitter.com/uZRElKUfIl — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 2, 2021

The snow started falling in the 2nd quarter at Lebanon, when the Pioneers found the endzone twice in the quarter to take the lead and get the 32-13 win over Marion.

Patrick Henry continued its strong season with a hot start against Northwood, with a long touchdown by Conner Beeson fueling the Rebels to a 30-13 win.