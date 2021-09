BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — This Friday night’s matchup between Virginia High and Wise Central has been postponed.

Virginia High Athletic Director Brad Harper said the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bearcats program.

Officials from both schools are working to reschedule the game.

Harper also said that Virginia High’s game against Lebanon that was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24, has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 27.