Virginia High wins volleyball thriller over Marion; Chilhowie sweeps postseason win

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia High School volleyball team has had a ridiculous season, entering Thursday undefeated at 13-0 with a 39-set winning streak! Marion ended one of those streaks in the Southwest District Tournament championship game.

The Lady Scarlett Hurricanes won the 1st set, 25-20, ending that streak the the Lady Bearcats rebounded to win it, 3-2 in a thrilling 5-set match.

Sets 2 and 3 went to the Bearcats before Marion fought back in Set 4, tying it at 2-2 and forcing a decisive 5th set which the Bearcats won 15-8.

Two trophies have gone to Virginia High this year as regular season and tournament champions of the Southwest District.

Virginia High will face off against Union on Monday in the Region 2D quarterfinals, getting to stay home as the top seed.

