BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Two members of the Virginia High School (VHS) track & field team will be packing their bags and heading to Emory, Virginia for the 2023 season.

According to a release from VHS, Sydney Bonney and Rylee Richardson signed and committed to Emory & Henry College on Monday after a successful 4-year stint with the Virginia High Bearcats.

Bonney plans to major in nursing, while Richardson enters Emory & Henry’s education program.

“The Bearcat family wishes them the best of luck this spring and in all of their future endeavors,” said the release