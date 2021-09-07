Virginia High, Science Hill pick up volleyball sweeps Tuesday night on the hardwood

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia High School volleyball team had a strong team this past spring but their season ended earlier than they hoped, losing in the region tournament to Gate City.

Now the Lady Bearcats are back out on the hardwood for this normal fall season and they’re off to a strong start, beating John Battle in straight sets on Tuesday night at home.

The 3-0 sweep is their 4th straight win, with their only loss this season coming to the same Lady Trojans team in the season opener.

Also, Science Hill picked up a 3-0 sweep over Sullivan East in a nonconference battle in Johnson City.

Check out highlights of both matches in the clip above!