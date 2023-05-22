Bristol, VA — Southwest district championship took place tonight when Virginia High and the G-men of Graham met on the pitch at Devault stadium. At the 33:25 mark the Bearcats would strike first… Prince Poku sends a missile to the back of the net and Va High took a 1-0 lead

Later they were on target for another one when Gamble Stevens passes up front to Aquemini Martin and his shot rolls through the goalies arms and hits the pole that’s how close it was to a score. Then just before the half the Bearcats would strike again when this long shot will be headed into the net by Gage Coleman who scores the goal.

Virginia High wins tonight 2-0