Bristol, VA — A former TV-11 Player of the week has made up his mind where he wants to play football on the next level… Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones on twitter announced he has committed with Virginia Tech.

A NCAA Division I prospect, Jones threw 20 touchdown passes and rushed for six more before breaking his leg during the Bearcats 1st round playoff game against Lee High…

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Jones attracted interest from a variety of major colleges as a quarterback and outside linebacker where his size, strength and quickness caught the attention of Power 5 schools…

Virginia High finished the season at (9-3)