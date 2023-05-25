Southwest, VA — Baseball regional tournament games going on in SW Virginia…. Gate City was facing Virginia High. Bearcats leading 1-0 when Dominic White sends a bunt down the leftfield line, ball gets away from the 3rd baseball and that would allow Bhraedon Meredith to race home for the score. 2-0 Bearcats

Still in the 4th when EJ Hucks hits this one right up the gut… Lucas Whitt would come home and the Bearcats stretched the lead to 3-0. Gate City trying to be aggressive on the base paths but the Bearcats Hucks throws the runner out at 2nd. Virginia high wins tonight 5-2

###

A little further up the road Richlands was in town to face John Battle and this one got out of hand in a hurry. Leading 13-0 the Trojans AJ Barr with two runners on base hits into the fielders choice to shortstop. The pass to first is off the mark and Landon Oldham and Elijah Childress come home to score it was 15-0.

More from the Trojans when Ryan Mix hits a fly ball to right field which is caught… Noah Hill tags up and score. it was 16-0. From there Battles pitcher Porter Gobble got the support from his guys as they turn the 5-4-3 double play. Battle wins easily 16-0