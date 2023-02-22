(WJHL) — A spot in the VHSL semi-finals were on the line in the Region 2 D where the Gate City Blue Devils had no problem rolling over Richlands 80-65 behind 25pts from Bo Morris. In the other Region match-up Virginia High was at home hosting Wise Central and the Bearcats went on to win 64-48.
Virginia High and Gate City boys pick up quarterfinal victories
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Daytime LIVE at The General Morgan Inn & Brumley’s restaurant
March 02 2023 04:49 am
Events
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>