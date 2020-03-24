Virginia cancels school year, leaving spring sports with no hope of season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “It’s been a pretty tough day,” Virginia High track and field, and cross country head coach Josh Shuler said.

“It could be better, today’s been rough,” Virginia High senior track and cross country runner Gabby Dennis said.

Monday, high school athletes and coaches are left trying to absorb the news.

Due to Gov. Northam declaring all schools close for the remainder of the year, all VHSL spring sports and activities have been cancelled. — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) March 23, 2020

“Honestly just shock I mean we all saw it coming but still I don’t think it really set in how many things are going to be canceled,” Dennis said.

“We kinda knew that this was possibly coming but when it actually hits, it hits you a little bit differently,” Shuler said.

Governor Northam announced today that the rest of the school calendar is canceled in Virginia, and that means all high school spring sports are also canceled.

“A lot of emotional text messages back and forth between the different athletes that I coach,” Shuler said.

“It’s still definitely sinking in, I’m still trying to find the positive in this but it’s really hard right now.

It’s tough for those seniors, including Lady Bearcats runner Gabby Dennis, who had high hopes for this spring.

“Of course, we had Kelsey Harrington on that relay too so that tells you how good it was gonna be but yeah we went to state last year but I was expecting to maybe place in state this year,” Dennis said.

But they’re keeping their heads up, and that’s all you can ask for.

“It’s been pretty positive even though they’re really down and out they’re grateful for the time that they did get to spend with each other,” Shuler said.

