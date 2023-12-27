BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of area teams saw their stays in the winner’s bracket come to a close on Wednesday inside Viking Hall.

Despite a strong second quarter performance, Tennessee High stumbled to Jackson-Reed (DC), 69-37. The Tigers were paced by highly-touted junior, Jayden Fort, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Colin Brown led the Vikings in defeat with 14 points, as well. Tennessee High will play again on Thursday against Independence (TN) at 12 p.m. The Tigers advance to the quarterfinals and will face South Shore (NY) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett was the final local squad to touch the court at the Arby’s Classic on Wednesday. They opened up a 9-3 lead over defending-4A Florida state champions, Mater Lakes Academy.

However, a tight first half turned on its head in the second half, as the Bears battled for a 79-62 win. DB’s Cam Hayworth dropped 19 points, while Charlie McHugh chipped in 15 points.

The Tribe return to action on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

In between the two matchups, Jackson-Reed’s Jayden Fort won the 2023 Addington Slam Dunk Contest, beating out South Shore’s Jago Robinson in the Final Round.

No children were harmed in the making of this Jayden Fort (@jayfortt) dunk 😮@JRHSTigersHoops | @arbysclassic pic.twitter.com/xFHyJ4ccdn — Nick Dugan (@NSDugan) December 28, 2023

Robinson’ show-stopping dunk saw him soar over three people for a vicious one-handed slam. But, Fort’s foul-line takeoff over a group of seated young fans – followed by a two-handed jam off a long bounce pass from the second level of the stadium – earned him the victory.