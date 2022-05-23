BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Student-athletes representing Tennessee High baseball, softball, girl’s tennis and track & field all departed for Murfreesboro on Monday morning.

Viking baseball last played in a state tournament game in 1980, but that all changes on Tuesday. The wait between championship runs has been lengthy, but head coach Preston Roberts isn’t surprised that this year’s squad has reached this point.

Playing for a state title is something the team has talked about since last fall. Now, starting to play some of their best baseball of the season, Roberts’ Murfreesboro message to his guys is two-fold.

“Tell them obviously to enjoy it, but this is not one of those deals where we’re just thankful to be there,” he said Monday. “We really feel like we have an opportunity to win the whole thing. I believe that our guys think that, as well.”

That shot at a 3A state championship begins with a clash against Tullahoma on Tuesday. The first pitch from Blackman High School is slated for 5 p.m. EST.

Tennessee High softball, however, has been waiting even longer to play in the state quarterfinals.

With Saturday’s win over Carter, the Lady Vikings secured the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament.

Their composure throughout the regular season has been impressive, losing just six games thus far and coming out winners in each of their last eight. Head coach Jenn Testa explained that this year’s team has been a joy to coach, and she hopes they carry that same joy with them to Murfreesboro.

“They play hard all the time, and I don’t expect anything less when we go here,” she said. “I’m not sure how nerves will be, because we haven’t ever been here before – but like I said – that hasn’t been a factor so far this year. They’ve just had a lot of fun and hopefully, we continue that as we go down there.”

The Lady Vikings have drawn Gibbs (38-4) in the first round. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

A handful of Viking track & field athletes, as well as the girl’s tennis team, will also compete for some hardware this week.

The Lady Vikings tennis team is into the state semifinals for the first time since 2009 and head coach Ellan Kitzmiller is confident in her team’s abilities.

“We have a great group of girls from one to six that’s going to be playing,” she said. “They’re strong all the way down.”

The Lady Vikings will battle McMinn County from the Adams Tennis Complex beginning at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.