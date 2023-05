JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a strong start from Elizabethton at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Tennessee High persevered for a 14-6 district tournament victory on Friday evening.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 3-0 advantage, but nine runs in the fifth inning pushed the Vikings back in front for good.

Tennessee High advances to Sunday afternoon’s district championship game at 2 p.m.