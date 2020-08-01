Vikings fall to Sevier Co. in East Tennessee High School Baseball League championship

KODAK, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Vikings of Bristol made their presence felt in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League this summer, boasting a duo of experienced players and promising young talent. That presence fell just short Saturday in the championship, as Sevier County took the 3-0 win.
Originally scheduled as a five-game series, Games 3 and 4 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City were rained out Thursday. The league decided to make Game 3 a winner-take-all title game at Smokies Stadium.
Sevier Co. scored runs in the 1st and 2nd inning, and added another run in the 5th. The Vikings notched eight hits but could not reach the scoreboard. Cavaliers pitcher Gage Newsom threw six scoreless innings to smother the Viking bats.
This tournament was not sanctioned by the TSSAA, and was organized primarily by Boyd Sports, which owns the Johnson City Cardinals and the Elizabethton Twins. The league ran smoothly, without any interruptions due to COVID-19 or any other safety cautions.