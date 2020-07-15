VHSL to consider three proposals, none involve high school football this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School League will consider three proposals for the return of sports, none of which involve playing high school football this fall.

The VHSL Executive Committee met Wednesday and unanimously decided to meet again on July 27 to vote on three models for the return of sports.

The VHSL listed these details about each proposed model:

Model 1 – Leave all sports in current season. Low and moderate contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball, and cheer. Fall activities that would be allowed is theatre.

Model 2 – Switch Fall and Spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball. High risk sports that would not be played are boys/girls lacrosse. Spring activities that would be allowed are theatre, forensics/debate, and film festival.

Model 3 – Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.

—Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)

—Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)

—Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

“It’s important to remember that in all these models playing sports in the high risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines. All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a news release. “The VHSL will continue making judgments based on the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”

The @VHSL_ Executive Committee will vote on which option to move forward with on Monday, July 27th. That’s a huge day for high school athletes in Virginia! If they vote on Option 1, the football season would be canceled, while Options 2 and 3 put football in the spring. @WJHL11 https://t.co/S5xXQzQqBC — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) July 15, 2020

The committee also voted to suspend the July-August dead period for 2020, allowing schools to continue out-of-season practice activities.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.