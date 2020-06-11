VHSL to allow out-of-season practices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School League will allow schools to hold out-of-season practice activities beginning June 15.

The VHSL Executive Committee voted Wednesday to reinstate the out-of-season practice rule and suspend the summer dead period for athletic teams during the week of June 29 through July 4. This will only apply to 2020.

Before any practice activities can begin, schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining COVID-19 mitigation measures.

This comes after Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Virginia schools will begin a phased reopening this summer.