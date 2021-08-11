VHSL: School boards will determine COVID-19 protocols for extracurricular activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School League says it will be up to local school boards to implement COVID-19 safety protocols for extracurricular activities.

The VHSL clarified guidance pertaining to non-instructional school activities, like sports, after Gov. Ralph Northam said a new Virginia law requires school boards to follow CDC guidance.

“VHSL staff has consulted with the Virginia Department of Education and VHSL Legal Counsel to determine the extent to which this law applies to VHSL activities,” VHSL said in a statement. “This law addresses explicitly ‘in-person instruction’ under the purview of local school boards, and therefore does not apply to extracurricular activities or other non-instructional activities on school grounds.”

That means school boards are not bound by law to follow CDC guidelines for non-instructional activities, according to the VHSL.