CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released the 2020–21 master football schedule as teams prepare to hit the gridiron later this month.

The VHSL says scheduling will continue to fluid with individual schools and school district making decisions about participating in the season.

Click here to download the master schedule or view the gallery below.

The first games of the season will take place Feb. 22–27.