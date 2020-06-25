VHSL: No schedules yet for fall athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School League says it has not yet come up with schedules for fall athletics.

The VHSL Executive Committee met Thursday to discuss the return of fall sports and the league’s budget for next year. Citing Virginia’s transition from phase two to phase three of reopening, no recommendations were made for fall athletics schedules.

“All our efforts are working towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a news release Thursday. “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future phases.

“We are committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities. I think we can make a much better informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions.”

The league said earlier this week that it cannot create a calendar for fall sports until more guidance is released.

The executive committee did approve a budget and voted to hold additional meetings in July and August regarding fall sports.

