VHSL developing plans for fall sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School League is developing plans to resume sports this fall.

In a press release Tuesday, the VHSL said it continues to meet regularly with region superintendents, school principals, and athletic directors. League staff will begin meeting with Coach Advisory Committees of fall sports to discuss plans for reopening fall sports.

“What we have been doing and will continue to do, is to strongly advocate for our student-athletes for a reopening of fall sports and activities,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John Haun. “We know much has been taken away from our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to advocate for them and the return of high school athletics and activities.”

The league did not reveal a timeline for the return of sports.

“It is important to say, and many already have, as we develop plans there are more questions than answers. Because of that, we cannot put a timeline on when decisions will be completed and announced to the public until many of those questions become answerable,” Haun said.

The VHSL said its reopening plan will be in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s directives and guidance from state health and school officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control.