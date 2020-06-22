VHSL committee to meet this week to discuss options for fall sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee will meet this week to discuss options related to fall sports.

The committee will review the reopening of schools and return of athletic activities under Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Return to School” plan.

The VHSL says it cannot create a calendar for fall sports until more guidance is released.

“It’s important to note that if nothing changes between today and Thursday, definitive answers on fall sports will be determined later,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a release Monday. “The governor’s ‘Return to School Plan’ outlines an action plan for Phase I, II, and III but has no specific guidelines for athletics and extracurricular activities. The executive committee will discuss at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations, that would have to be resolved before implementing any schedule options for a fall sports season.”

Northam announced last week that Virginia won’t be entering phase three of reopening just yet.

“At this point we have no idea when we will enter Phase III,” continued Haun. “It would not be reasonable to prepare a fall schedule for each sport and activity without knowing the parameters and possible restrictions.”

The committee will also discuss budget issues at Thursday’s meeting.

