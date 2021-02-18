VHSL Class 1 girls, Class 2 boys basketball finals moved to Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia High School League’s Class 1 girls and Class 2 boys state championship games have been moved to Sunday due to weather-related issues across the state.

The new times and locations have not yet been determined. Both games were supposed to take place Saturday.

“The move to a Sunday championship was made to accommodate the winners of the Class 1 girls semifinal game between Honaker and George Wythe (Wytheville) and for the Class 2 boys semifinal between Union and Radford,” the VHSL said in a press release. “Both games are scheduled for Friday, February 19 at Honaker High School and Union High School.”

The two winners will host their state championship games.

In the Class 1 girls final, Region B champion Riverheads awaits the winner after defeating Mathews 58–40 in its semifinal game.

In the Class 2 boys final, Region B champion East Rockingham will face the winner after defeating King William 85–60 in its semifinal game.

