Vannoy named TSSAA Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year

Science Hill Golf Coach Kevin Vannoy has been named the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year, the TSSAA announced last week.

“It’s an honor to receive the recognition by the TSSAA, but this award is just an extension of the player’s accomplishments and they deserve the credit,” Vannoy said. “I wouldn’t be in this position if it were not for them, their parents and the golf community in Johnson City.”

Vannoy credited mentors like George Pitts, Randy Ferrell, Mike Poe, Josh Carter and Ken Cutlip for helping him mold his coaching philosophies.

“We also have great support from our administration, who understand what it takes to develop our programs in a competitive manner. Our teachers are also an important part of our success as they allow our players to make up work and spend extra time with them when we miss for tournaments,” Vannoy said. “Coach Kelly Lane was also instrumental in our success over the last four years and I am grateful for what he contributed to our program. So when I received the award I thought about how their contributions allowed for this to happen.”

Vannoy also noted the appreciation he has for his wife, Marty, and their three children, Kaylie, Erin and Owen, who allow him to be gone every day after school to work with his team.

Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said that Vannoy has been a tremendous leader for the Toppers.

“He has done a tremendous job over the years in leading our golf program,” Turner said. “He is just top-notch at everything that he does. We are fortunate to have someone of Kevin’s caliber leading our students.”

The Science Hill boy’s golf team won the state championship during the 2018-2019 school year. They followed that up with a runner-up finish last week at the TSSAA state tournament in Clarksville to add to their runner-up finish in 2016. Vannoy also coached the school’s first individual state champion last year in Jackson Skeen – who has committed to the University of Tennessee to continue his golf and academic career.

More than the wins and titles, Vannoy said seeing his players go on to be successful in life is what is the most fulfilling.

“I cherish the relationships that I have built over the years,” Vannoy said. “I was reminded of that last week when I received numerous texts from past players wishing us good luck and advice for the kids going into the state tournament. That is how I judge my success as a coach. Because there have been numerous players that have come through our program with fewer wins, but they are very successful in life because they developed discipline and an outstanding work ethic by playing a game that teaches you to be mentally tough and not to panic when things go wrong on the course and in life.”

