GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene Devils were seeking a return to the Class 4A state championship game for the first time since taking home the trophy in 2018 – only Upperman stood in their way.

Despite a tightly-contested first half, the Bees pounded the Greene Devils defense all night long to secure a 21-14 victory.

The home team was first on the scoreboard, as Carson Quillen took and handoff in the backfield – only to toss a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zayden Anderson. The Devils led in the first quarter, 7-0.

The Bees responded immediately, as a long run setup a short touchdown plunge for Bronzden Chaffin, tying the game 7-7. In the second quarter, Bronzden would score on another quarterback keeper, pushing the advantage to 14-7.

There was no score in the third quarter, but when the Bees got the ball in the fourth, they methodically drove the ball, once again. Ethan Palk punched in the final score to make it 21-7.

Anderson caught a second touchdown pass with 2:39 left, making the score 21-14. But, that’s as close as the Devils would get.

Upperman rushed the ball 55 times for 307 yards and all three of their scores in the win. Meanwhile, the Devils carried it 17 times for just 17 total yards.

Anderson did much of the damage through the air, catching five passes for 88 yards and a pair of scores.

“Just them lining up and trying to pound at you makes it tough,” Greeneville head coach Eddie Spradlen said. “We knew it was going to be a battle, they’re really good up front.”

“When you don’t have guys like Cam Lester and Drew Armbrister – Cam’s a two-way starter. You don’t have a guy like that in a big game like this – you need him for sure. But, hats off to everybody tonight.”

The Greene Devils finish the season with a record of 11-1.