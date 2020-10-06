Update: Crockett “evaluating” options to schedule football game this weekend

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett High School officials are weighing options to reschedule a Friday football game after Cherokee High School canceled the upcoming match due to COVID-19 exposure.

In a press release sent by the Washington County Department of Education, David Crockett Athletic Director Josh Kite said that he and other officials are still evaluating the potential to reschedule a game for Friday.

“There are a number orf factors taht go into hosting a football game, but we are going through the steps and will let you know of a decision as soon as possible,” the press release stated.

In the event a new game is scheduled, tickets purchased through GoFan will be honored for the new game. If a game is not scheduled, refunds will be issued, or ticket holders may opt to honor the ticket to a game next season.