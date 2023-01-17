Johnson City, TN —

This game was tied at 50-all in the 4th with 7 seconds to play…Blue Devils Kolby Jones looking for the touchdown pass, it was basically a catch and shoot situation but the bucket is off line.

While in overtime the Bucs would get the party started when Brady Weems rips the cords for the 3-pter to make it 53-50.

Then next time down Peter Boynewicz drives into the paint, spins and lays it off the glass for the deuce …

Blue Devils kept fighting when Grant Hensley sinks the jumper, he reached a career 1 thousand points on the night.

In the end the Bucs got 18 from AJ Murphy to hold off Unicoi Co and win 65-63 in overtime..