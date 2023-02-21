(WJHL) — District championships were on the line around Northeast Tennessee and some of then ended with suirprse finishes. In District 3-A Unicoi Co, was surprised by the Volunteer Falcons who fell behind by 10 points but came back to win 64-55. In District 2-a 20 plus game winner Chuckey-Doak faced the South Greene Rebels and hang on to win 73-64 and Dist. 1-A Hampton which has been ranked as No. 2 in the state this season was shocked by University School 66-58. Finally in Southwest Virginia Gate City took care of Virginia High in the quarterfinals with a 69-38 victory.
University School, South Greene and Volunteer earn district championships
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
