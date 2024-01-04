Tri Citiers, TN — On the high school basketball court tonight University School and North Greene opened Watuaga Valley conference action. The Bucs came in at 9-4, while the Huskies were below just .500. Two of the most dynamic players in the area AJ Murphy and Jason Britton for the Huskies playing in this game and score 27 and 33 points respectively. Bucs would win 77-75. In Rogersville last night Hancock Co. and Cherokee went down to the wire before the Chiefs held on to win 44-43.