Johnson City, TN — At Brooks gym the University High Bucs and the Unicoi Blue Devils went down to the wire. Bucs leading this game however Blue Devils in catch up mode Kolby Jones stops and pops the jumper he finished with 19 points

More from the Devil’s still trying to catch up Koda Cutlip passes to Jackson Simmons who goes in for the lay-in he also tossed in 19. Buc’s however seal the deal, with 16 seconds left, Jordan Carter throws the ball down the court to AJ Murphy who gets an uncontested lay-in he had 20 points.

University School hangs on to win 63-56