Tri-Cities, TN — The baseball championship in District 1-A was on the line tonight when University school faced the Hampton Bulldogs in Jonesborough at Crockett high school.

Great night for baseball…. The Jr Bucs were getting their share of hits early. However, the Bulldog’s defense would have the catchers back for the nice play by the 3rd baseman for the out at first

Nothing he could do here Miles Bembry rips a shot into left-centerfield, which would bring home two runs.

Then later this ball gets away from the catcher and Bembry races home for another score. University School is your district champion with a 5-0 victory.

District 1-AAA softball championship tonight between top seed Daniel Boone and Dobyns-Bennett…

Lady Indians playing catch up and this is a good way to do it….Haley Porter unloads on this pitch and sends it over the center-field fence for a solo homerun….

Top of the 7th, Boone leading 10-9…Lady Indians Claudia Maness hits a single down the right-field line…That brings home Hannah Frye and this game is tied at 10-all

Bottom of the 7th…runners on board… Lady Blazers Brylee Mesusan slap hits one to short centerfield…Josie Jenkins comes around to score

That’s your final…Boone is district champions with an 11-10 win