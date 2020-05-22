University of Texas asks Johnson County to change longhorn logo

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The University of Texas has asked the Johnson County school system to change Johnson County High School’s longhorn logo.

That’s according to Stephen Long, supervisor of athletics for Johnson County schools.

Long says the university sent the school system a cease-and-desist letter, claiming Johnson County High School’s longhorn logo is a copyright infringement of the university’s logo.

Johnson County High School and the University of Texas both use the “longhorns” nickname.

Johnson County HS logo (left) versus the University of Texas logo (right)

The county school board recently voted to stop using the logo after receiving the university’s letter.

Long says the board first learned of the legal challenge in January and recently decided not to fight the request.

“We were advised that the cost could be hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.

Instead, Long says a Johnson County teacher has designed an alternative logo which the school board’s attorney will submit to the University of Texas legal counsel for review and feedback.

Johnson County High School will continue to use the “longhorns” nickname.