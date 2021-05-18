University High’s Skyler Miller signs with King University track and field

Johnson City, TN — University High track and field star Skyler Miller signed to continue his athletic career on the next level with King University. A member of the sprint team in the Class of 2025 Miller was also captain of the UH track team and a two-time UH MVP Sprinter. He competes in the 200- and 400-meter races. Miller plans to study exercise science at King. He is a member of Grace Fellowship Church where he takes part in the student Leadership team and teaches Sunday school. He is active in UH YoungLife. and in 2018 was an Insight STEM Academy graduate and was a junior cotillion teacher in 2018/2019.