CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – University High scored two goals in the first half Wednesday to beat Volunteer High, 2-1.

The Lady Falcons had a chance to score early, but the shot by Emma Lukens just barely missed the net and the game remained tied at 0-0.

The Buccaneers reached the scoreboard first when Carmen Ellis hit a high-arcing shot that just drops over the goalkeeper.

Volunteer’s Erin Smallwood came up with some strong saves throughout this one, stopping another shot from Ellis.