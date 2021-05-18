University High pitcher Caleb Meredith signs with Tennessee

Johnson City, TN — Over the weekend University school multiple sports athlete Caleb Meredith capped off a dream of his by signing with the University of Tennessee baseball program.

The left-handed pitcher has been committed to the Vols for some time and with the Vols latest success under Tony Vitello, he has never wavered.

This past season Meredith was among the top in strikeouts in the area and as a leadoff batter, he was hitting .400….

Meredith also played basketball for the Jr. Bucs where he was a 2-time all-state selection.