GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Daniel Boone earned one of the biggest victories in recent memory Friday night, taking down longtime rival David Crockett 28-20 and a big reason was Brennan Blair.

The running back chalked up nearly 200 yards and all four touchdowns in the Trailblazers 28-20 victory over rival David Crockett, but the junior knows it was an all-around team effort.