Union hands Gate City rare home loss in Thursday’s high school hoops action

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City boys basketball team has a tough task this season: finding a new go-to scorer. The Blue Devils have had a 2,000-point career scorer on the court each of the last three seasons.

Without that, the Blue Devils are looking for more production on the offensive end. They lost to the Union Bears Thursday night, 59-39 in a rare home loss.

The Gate City @bluedevilslive gym is always packed, energetic, and BUMPIN LOUD! Weird to see it like this, but great to see @gcboysbball in action taking on a really good @UBearBasketball team. Check out highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @unionbearslive pic.twitter.com/9AEjSUMBHl — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 15, 2021

Check out the rest of the area high school basketball scores, and watch highlights of the games in the video above!

Union- 59

Gate City- 39 (Boys)

Wise Central- 41

John Battle- 63 (Boys)

Sullivan Central- 77

Volunteer- 84 (Boys)

Great games between the girls and boys of Sullivan Central and Volunteer! Highlights just around the corner on @WJHL11! @schscougarslive @vhsfalconslive pic.twitter.com/l3rExGcRwn — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 15, 2021

Sullivan Central- 62

Volunteer- 59 (Girls in OT)