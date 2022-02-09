Union girls hang on to defeat Abingdon on the basketball court

Abingdon, VA — On the high school court Wednesday night Union was in town to face the Lady Falcons of Abingdon and the kids were having fun in the stands at this game.

Lady Bears would get this party started when Isabella Blagg squares up and sinks the triple, but the Lady Falcons would answer down low Sara Williams goes up strong for the bucket

Then more from Abingdon underneath Taylor Jennings cleans up this miss with the rebound and the score, but this was a great game, the Bears started to pull away with the help of this 3-ptr by Abby Slagle held on to win 58-53